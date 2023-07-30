Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.66. 2,260,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

