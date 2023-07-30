Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 796,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

