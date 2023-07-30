Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,285,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

