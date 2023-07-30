Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,275 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 777,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,975,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,755 shares of company stock worth $8,730,299 over the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.