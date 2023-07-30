Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 586 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 67,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.