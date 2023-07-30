Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 107,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,689. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $394.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

