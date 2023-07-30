STP Price Reaches $0.0454 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. STP has a market cap of $88.20 million and $8.89 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.31 or 1.00048537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04710881 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,602,045.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

