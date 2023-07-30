Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

