Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.62 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

