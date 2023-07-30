Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

