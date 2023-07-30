StockNews.com Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

