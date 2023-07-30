StockNews.com Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.