StockNews.com Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

BIO opened at $416.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

