StockNews.com Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

