StockNews.com Downgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

Photronics stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.