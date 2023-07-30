StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

SIF opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

