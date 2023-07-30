StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.