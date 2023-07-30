Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,019,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 4,676,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,399.3 days.

Stockland Stock Down 10.7 %

Stockland stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950. Stockland has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) has today released its results for the half year to 31 December 2022. Stockland delivered Funds From Operations (FFO) of $353m and FFO per security of 14.8 cents in 1H23, both up by 0.7% relative to 1H22. Stockland expects FFO to be more heavily skewed to 2H in FY23 than in recent periods due to the timing of MPC settlements.

Further Reading

