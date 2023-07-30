STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 518,284 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 413,984 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

