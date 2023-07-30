STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
