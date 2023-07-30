Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

