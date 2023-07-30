Stephens Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $525.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $448.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.90 and a 200-day moving average of $385.18.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

