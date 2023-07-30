Stellar Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $180.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008743 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,265 coins and its circulating supply is 27,306,358,893 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
