Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.42 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Status has a market cap of $98.42 million and $4.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,890.8929386 in circulation.

