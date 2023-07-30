Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Price Performance

SRT opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts predict that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

