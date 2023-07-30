Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

