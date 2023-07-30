Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

