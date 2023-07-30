Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbox Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

Shares of STBX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 150,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

