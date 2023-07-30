Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sprott by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE:SII traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $835.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.