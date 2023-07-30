Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.
SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
