Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 105.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,504,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

