Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

