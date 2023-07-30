Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
