SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,247 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,509,000 after acquiring an additional 701,692 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.