S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.16. 2,418,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.57.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.