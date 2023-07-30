South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.