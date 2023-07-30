Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

