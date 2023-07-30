Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Soligenix Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 589.84% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

