Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $12.51. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Solera National Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.
Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.
Solera National Bancorp Company Profile
Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.
