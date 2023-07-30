Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in July

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

SNRY stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,304. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

