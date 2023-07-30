SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SMS Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. SMS Alternatives shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

SMS Alternatives Price Performance

SMS Alternatives Company Profile

SMS Alternatives Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

