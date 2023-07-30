Smart Block Chain City Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,988.40 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $122.67 million and approximately $35,988.40 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

