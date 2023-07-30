Skylands Capital LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 616,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 90,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 421,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,201. The stock has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

