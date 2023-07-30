SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $271.01 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,322.36 or 1.00029727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22250699 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,557,205.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

