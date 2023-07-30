SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $268.84 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $268.84 million and $7.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,327.27 or 1.00198222 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22250699 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,557,205.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

