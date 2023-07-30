SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.55 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $273.90 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,336.50 or 1.00063326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22309915 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,968,855.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

