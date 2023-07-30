Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Financial Comparison

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 2 4 0 2.67

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $90.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.66%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.10 $172.51 million $2.63 22.62 MaxLinear $1.12 billion 1.78 $125.04 million $0.80 31.10

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 12.24% 12.08% 9.22% MaxLinear 6.41% 26.91% 15.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.