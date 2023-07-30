Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

