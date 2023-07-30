Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 13.3 %
NASDAQ SIMO traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.