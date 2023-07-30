Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $189.50 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $189.50 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,694,485,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,671,621,030 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

