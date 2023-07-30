Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Grows By 31.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:WF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 35,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,013. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

