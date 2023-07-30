Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 51.0%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,846,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IHD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 33,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,123. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

