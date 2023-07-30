Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Drops By 32.1%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trevena Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

