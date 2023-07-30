Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Increases By 106.3%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
HYB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 60,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.
The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
