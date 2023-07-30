Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Increases By 106.3%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

HYB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 60,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.