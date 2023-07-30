Short Interest in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Declines By 21.9%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 582,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tempo Automation Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TMPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 34,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tempo Automation will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMPO. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempo Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

